Nvidia’s board of directors unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as the company’s president and chief executive officer, Nvidia announced. The decision takes effect immediately, and Huang is once again also a board member.

The turnaround came just 11 days after Huang resigned. He stepped down from his executive positions on November 12 following reports about personal relationships, including with a woman whom US authorities suspect of having ties to Chinese intelligence. Beijing denies the espionage allegations.

“The board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia,” chairman Harvey Jones said. According to him, Huang’s return is in the interests of the company’s shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

The board changed its decision

Just days earlier, Nvidia’s management had said it did not plan to reinstate Huang and had begun searching for a permanent chief executive officer. In the meantime, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress temporarily took over the company’s management. Following Huang’s return, she will once again serve as chief financial officer.

Nvidia said the board had held a series of discussions with Huang and received information from senior levels of the US government. According to the company, this information provided grounds to conclude that his return did not pose a national security risk.

Donald Trump’s administration openly supported the return. The president told CNBC: “I believe my intervention was very important.” According to the Associated Press, Trump spoke with Huang and insisted that the board bring him back, while Axios reported that the pressure was also linked to the fall in Nvidia’s share price and the company’s importance to the US economy.

Shares rose by more than 30%

Markets reacted sharply to the news. Nvidia shares rose by more than 30%, and the gains also spread to other technology companies linked to artificial intelligence. Reuters described Huang’s return as a sharp reversal of the board’s decision just a few days earlier.

Huang said he was “honored” to return to Nvidia and that he was taking on the responsibility “with the utmost humility and renewed commitment.” The company specified that the independent committee investigating the case would continue its work. Huang has stated that he is prepared to cooperate with the investigation.

The board has also created a separate committee for national security and export controls. It will monitor risks related to trade restrictions and supplies of advanced chips.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com, axios.com