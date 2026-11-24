The Pentagon has still not approved the transfer of around 60 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine, despite Washington having already contracted their delivery. Financial Times reports this, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The missiles in question are American PAC-3 and PAC-2 missiles. Around 40 of them are PAC-3s, with deliveries planned in stages between September and December. According to the report, none of these shipments has so far received the necessary authorization for transfer to the Ukrainian side.

A further approximately 20 PAC-2 missiles, an older version of the Patriot, have also been allocated to Ukraine but are awaiting approval. Some of the munitions are located in European arsenals and have been financed by Kyiv’s Western allies. Since they are American weapons, their transfer requires authorization from the United States.

Pentagon: Our policy has not changed

Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it urgently needs additional interceptors because of the intensification of Russian missile and drone attacks. According to the Financial Times, a separate effort by Kyiv to obtain U.S. authorization to produce its own Patriot missiles has also been delayed at the Pentagon.

A representative of the U.S. Department of Defense told the publication that U.S. policy regarding support for Ukraine had not changed, but declined to comment further on the specific deliveries.

“The Department of Defense is taking parallel steps to accelerate transatlantic industrial cooperation in the field of Patriot air and missile defense with European partners and Ukraine, and continues this work today,” the representative said.

Reuters notes that it was unable to independently confirm the information about the delayed deliveries. At the same time, the agency cited the data regarding the missing approval and the Pentagon’s position, as reported by the Financial Times.

New deal for 500 missiles expected only in years

In October, the United States approved the sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine for approximately $2.1 billion. However, these deliveries are not expected to begin before the early 2030s.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country receives an average of 12 Patriot missiles per month in 2026. According to him, there is also a shortage of missiles for NASAMS systems. Zelensky noted that some of the expected weapons are being financed by European countries under the PURL program.

Sources: investing.com, unian.net