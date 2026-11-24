South Korea scrambled fighter jets after several Russian military aircraft entered the country’s air defense identification zone over the East Sea and approached Ulleungdo Island. The island’s residents received a precautionary warning to seek shelter, but it was canceled about three minutes later after the aircraft left the area.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff clarified that there had been no violation of the country’s sovereign airspace. According to the military, the aircraft had been tracked before entering the air defense identification zone, while the fighter jets carried out tactical maneuvers to prevent a potential incident.

“The aircraft were expected to enter the airspace, so we issued the warning in advance to protect the safety of the population,” said Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Jang Do-young.

The warning was sent by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and urged Ulleungdo residents to take shelter in underground facilities or buildings. The military later said that the Russian aircraft had been very close to the airspace over the island, but had moved out toward the open sea before violating it.

Conflicting Reports

The incident caused confusion among residents because of discrepancies in the initial reports. The Ministry of the Interior initially stated that a Russian aircraft had violated South Korea’s airspace. A separate report from authorities in North Gyeongsang Province referred to an aircraft believed to be North Korean. Both reports were subsequently corrected.

Reuters reported that the Defense Ministry planned to summon the Russian military attaché and deliver an official protest. The Russian Embassy in Seoul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Repeated Incursions into the Zone

An air defense identification zone is a buffer zone outside a country’s territorial airspace. It allows the military to identify and track aircraft that may be approaching national territory. Entering such a zone does not in itself automatically constitute a violation of airspace.

Russian military aircraft have entered South Korea’s zone several times in recent months. Moscow does not recognize Seoul’s jurisdiction over the zone and considers it inconsistent with international law. The latest incident occurred about a week after another incursion, during which South Korea again scrambled fighter jets.

Sources: reuters.com, en.yna.co.kr, apnews.com