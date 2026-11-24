Ukraine will need €115 billion in external financial support in 2027, while around €90 billion of the required amount has already been secured through commitments from the European Union. President Volodymyr Zelensky said this to participants in the Congress of Regional and Local Authorities.

According to him, Kyiv is negotiating to find the remaining €25 billion. The sum of €115 billion is approximately equal to $125 billion.

EU Has Secured the Main Portion of the Funds

The European Union is Ukraine’s main financial supporter. According to Zelensky, around €45 billion for 2027 is part of a total €90 billion financing package approved in December of the previous year for this year and the next.

Another €45 billion is expected to be secured through a new mechanism presented by the European Commission. The funds are intended to support the Ukrainian economy and the country’s war effort.

€25 Billion Remains to Be Found

“The European Commission has already presented a way to secure this financing, and we are currently working to ensure that the European Union will support it,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukraine continues to rely on military and financial assistance from its Western allies as the war with Russia enters its fifth year. Rising defense spending is increasing pressure on the state finances and making it necessary to secure additional external resources.

“We need to find another €25 billion. I am confident that we will accomplish this task,” the Ukrainian president stressed.

The next step is to secure the necessary support from EU member states for the mechanism proposed by the European Commission, as well as to obtain the remaining funds needed to cover Ukraine’s financial needs in 2027.

Sources: bta.bg, new.streetinsider.com