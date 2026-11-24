A Chinese J-10C fighter has been filmed carrying an air-to-ground missile identified as a modified variant of the Russian Kh-29T. The weapon can be seen mounted beneath the aircraft during takeoff, with its appearance described as the first known public observation of such a missile on a J-10C.

The footage was released by Chinese state media. According to the South China Morning Post, the video shows Chinese fighter jets, while the publication about the missile was preceded by comments from Chinese military bloggers. The outlet describes the weapon as a variant of the Russian Kh-29T, but does not independently confirm exactly what changes have been made to it.

Heavy Missile for Fortified Targets

China imported around 2,000 Kh-29T missiles from Russia in the early 2000s, together with Su-30MKK multirole fighters. A modified version of the missile had previously been spotted on the JH-7A fighter-bomber, and in May also on the J-16.

The original Kh-29T was developed in the Soviet Union for precision strikes against well-protected targets. The missile weighs approximately 685 kilograms and carries a roughly 320-kilogram armour-piercing high-explosive warhead. It is designed to destroy bunkers, bridges, airfields and surface ships, while its stated range is between 10 and 30 kilometres, depending on launch conditions. The Kh-29 entered service in 1980.

Alleged New Guidance System

Chinese social media posts suggest that the missile beneath the J-10C may be equipped with an improved infrared homing seeker. This would represent a difference from the original Kh-29T configuration, but the actual technical characteristics of the alleged modification have not been confirmed.

A possible advanced homing seeker could help the missile identify and strike targets more effectively. For now, however, there is no public data on its range, accuracy or the way it would be integrated with the J-10C’s systems.

Additional Weapon for the J-10C

The J-10C is a single-engine multirole fighter developed by the “Chengdu” corporation. China operates around 600 aircraft from the J-10 family, while the J-10C can use air-to-air, air-to-ground and anti-ship missiles.

The aircraft’s primary weapon for strikes against ground targets is the Chinese KD-88 missile, whose stated range exceeds 200 kilometres. The Kh-29T has a much shorter range, but is designed for heavy strikes against fortified targets. If the integration is confirmed as part of the standard armament, it would give the J-10C an additional capability to attack ground targets and would demonstrate China’s effort to use the same munitions on different combat platforms.

Sources: news.bg, scmp.com, interestingengineering.com