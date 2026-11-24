European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas called on the Syrian government to withdraw its recognition of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The demand is linked to the forthcoming restoration and deepening of cooperation between Brussels and Damascus.

“We must also insist on the non-recognition of the occupied Ukrainian and Georgian territories – territories they recognized under the Assad regime,” Kallas said, as quoted by Rapporteur. According to her, the issue should be part of the conditions the EU sets in its relations with Syria’s new authorities.

Syria recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in 2022 during Bashar al-Assad’s rule. According to Rapporteur, Kallas has already raised the issue in talks with the Syrian president and foreign minister. The European Commission also raised the matter during a visit to Damascus by Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica.

Condition for a new agreement

The EU is restoring its relations with Syria following the change of power in December 2024. Brussels is discussing a framework for trade, political and economic contacts, while expecting Damascus to review its position on the four territories controlled or supported by Russia.

Abkhazia and South Ossetia are Georgian regions that are not under Tbilisi’s control. Russia recognized their independence on August 26, 2008. Nicaragua, Venezuela and other countries subsequently followed suit. Moscow has repeatedly stated that its decision reflects existing realities and is not subject to reconsideration.

The issue of Donbas is part of the EU’s broader policy of not recognizing unilateral changes to borders and territorial claims linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine. The withdrawal of Syria’s recognition is to be discussed as part of future negotiations between Brussels and Damascus.

Sources: news.bg, rapporteur.com