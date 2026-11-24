Russia summoned Latvia’s chargé d’affaires in Moscow, Ramona Krasovska, to protest Latvia’s decision to terminate the employment contracts of local staff at the Russian embassy in Riga. Krasovska was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 23.

The employees in question work in the social security department of the embassy’s consular section. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the demand by the Latvian authorities is an ultimatum. “On November 23, the chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of Latvia in Russia, R. Krasovska, was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the statement quoted by TASS said.

Moscow Warns of Problems with Pensions

The Russian Foreign Ministry had already summoned Krasovska over the same issue in October. At the time, Moscow said Latvia was insisting that all diplomatic staff from the social security department at the Russian embassy be withdrawn.

According to the Russian side, this could jeopardize the payment of pensions and social benefits to nearly 6,000 Russian military pensioners and members of their families living in Latvia. The information provided does not indicate that the Latvian authorities have publicly announced their position on the matter.

Dispute Comes amid Support for Ukraine

Latvia and Lithuania are among Ukraine’s most resolute supporters in the war with Russia. The two Baltic states have committed to providing Kyiv with annual military aid equivalent to 0.25% of their gross domestic product.

Latvia and Lithuania border Russia and Belarus and allocate slightly more than 5% of their GDP to defense. Against this backdrop, the dispute over the staff of the social security department at the Russian embassy adds new tension to relations between Moscow and Riga.

Sources: bta.bg, vedomosti.ru, m.interfax.ru