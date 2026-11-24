Yesterday, a video filmed on a mobile phone was broadcast repeatedly on many American television channels: Nvidia’s former and new chief, Jensen Huang, stood before applauding company employees at its headquarters in California.

Huang unexpectedly returned to the top position at Nvidia after being reappointed by the board of directors. US President Donald Trump says that he personally intervened on Huang’s behalf, saying that he “does not represent a security risk.” According to reports in the American media, Vice President JD Vance was also involved in his return.

In a television interview, Donald Trump described Jensen Huang as a genius. According to the president, the loss of his abilities is the greatest—and the real—threat.

Trump’s Close Ties to Huang

But why did the management of the world’s largest chipmaker become a presidential issue? One reason is concern that the artificial intelligence boom could slow down, says Kyle Chan, an expert at the Brookings Institution think tank. Nvidia’s chips are a decisive factor in this regard and contribute to the United States’ lead in advanced artificial intelligence models. And President Trump views this boom as a kind of personal legacy. According to Chan, Trump’s close ties to Huang also played a role. Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that Trump made up to $15 million from Huang’s return to the company.

Last week, Nvidia’s management denied the rumors of a return – but now the board of directors suddenly reached a unanimous decision to that effect. An Nvidia press release states that assurances were received from government circles that Huang’s reinstatement as chief executive officer and president did not pose a national security risk.

For economist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of the Yale School of Management, however, the opposite is true. In an interview with CNBC, he described Huang’s return as a threat to national security. This “is not conservative economic policy, but an unprecedented blurring of boundaries,” he said regarding the US government’s intervention in the private sector.

The security debate is taking place because of revelations about Jensen Huang’s extramarital affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang. She was a manager at Megaspeed, which in turn was an Nvidia client. It is believed that information or powerful Nvidia chips may have fallen into China’s hands in this way. On Monday, Megaspeed was placed on the US blacklist—it can no longer purchase Nvidia chips without official permission.

Jensen Huang himself will be questioned by members of the US Congress next week about his involvement in the scandal. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called Huang’s return “a reckless decision.” She said that the company and its managers owed Congress an explanation. Other lawmakers—both Democrats and Republicans—expressed similar views.

Internal investigations at Nvidia are continuing. According to Kyle Chan, an expert at the Brookings Institution think tank, the sudden change in the position of Nvidia’s board of directors has damaged its credibility.

Source: www.dw.com