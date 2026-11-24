U.S. President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The ceremony will be held at the White House and will be closed to the media, News.bg reported, citing Fox News. The Associated Press also confirmed that Trump will present Giuliani with the highest civilian honor in the United States.

Giuliani, 82, will be honored for his lifetime contribution to public service. The award is presented to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security of the United States, national interests, world peace, or significant public and private endeavors.

From New York City Mayor to Trump’s Close Ally

„I am honored and humbled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from my nation and my commander in chief, President Donald J. Trump,“ Giuliani said.

Rudy Giuliani served as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001. He led the city in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which became one of the most recognizable periods of his political career.

Donald Trump has described Giuliani as „the greatest mayor in the history of New York City“ and „a great American patriot“. Giuliani joined Trump’s legal team in 2018 and was among the leading figures in efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press notes that courts rejected the claims of election fraud disseminated by Giuliani. Two former election administration officials in Georgia won a defamation lawsuit against him, in which damages of $148 million were awarded. Giuliani was subsequently sanctioned by courts and disbarred for spreading false claims about the 2020 election.

The forthcoming honor places Giuliani among the recipients of the highest civilian award in the United States. The exact time of the White House ceremony has not been announced, and media access to the event will not be permitted.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, foxnews.com