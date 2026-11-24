Boris Rosenfeld can barely hold back his tears as he looks at the picture of himself with his daughter Sofia. "This was the last time we saw each other. Then she left for Moscow, and things started to go badly."

DW met with the father in Israel, while his daughter is in Russia. There, 50-year-old Sofia Rosenfeld is in prison on charges of financing extremism. On October 7, she was sentenced by a Moscow court to 3.5 years in a penal colony.

The case concerns two donations totaling 2,000 rubles (nearly €22) to the Anti-Corruption Foundation of the late opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The Russian authorities classified the organization as "extremist."

A renowned scientist behind bars

Rosenfeld is a renowned ornithologist who has devoted her life to researching and protecting Arctic waterbirds. "From an early age, Sofia was fascinated by studying nature. She loved birds, horses, and dogs," her father says as he leafs through an album of family photographs.

Sofia is still a teenager when her family moves to Israel. Several years later, she returns to Russia. She studies biology at Moscow State University and begins building her scientific career there. Rosenfeld is among the first Russian researchers to develop a systematic basis for monitoring migratory bird populations.

The Russian Academy of Sciences research associate is one of the leading specialists among Russian ornithologists – her work is known far beyond Russia’s borders because she has played a decisive role in a number of international scientific projects. Rosenfeld is highly respected in the international scientific community, confirms Helmut Krukenberg, head of the German Institute for Wetland and Waterbird Research, who highlights her contribution to protecting Siberian and Arctic species. "What has happened to her is simply incomprehensible to us," he says.

225 court cases over donations to Navalny’s foundation

In the summer of 2021, Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation was declared an extremist organization by the Russian authorities. At the time, Rosenfeld was on a remote Arctic expedition, without access to a phone or the internet. For this reason, she was unable to immediately stop sending donations to Navalny’s foundation and did so only after returning to Moscow.

"Sofia is an absolutely honest person," her friend Olga (name changed) emphasizes. The donations to Navalny’s foundation reflected her sincere intention to fight corruption, which she had often encountered in Russia’s regions. "Sofia has never been politically engaged. Her donations were aimed solely at supporting the fight against corruption," says her father, Boris Rosenfeld.

According to him, the prosecutor’s charges are "unthinkable." For him and Sofia’s other close friends, the sentence came as a shock. Although the prosecution had initially sought a five-year prison sentence, her friends and colleagues believed she would get off with only a fine. Their hopes seemed justified because no prison sentences were handed down in 85% of the 225 cases involving donations to Navalny’s foundation. This is clear from data by the independent media outlet Mediazona. Nevertheless, Rosenfeld was sentenced to three and a half years in a penal colony.

Court proceedings and travel restrictions

Nearly a year ago, Sofia Rosenfeld defended her doctoral dissertation, and just a few months later her home was searched. She was also placed under restrictions on traveling abroad. As a result, she had to decline participation in the annual summer Arctic expedition.

Sofia’s relatives are convinced that she would never leave Russia to avoid punishment. "Sofia would never have left. She could not imagine life without her research," says her colleague Dmitry.

Her family, friends, and colleagues are now advocating for a review of the court sentence. More than 1,000 people have signed the relevant petition to the Council for Human Rights under the President of Russia. Since Sofia holds dual citizenship, her father hopes for support from Israel as well. So far, however, Israeli consular officials have not been granted access to the detained Sofia Rosenfeld.

The father and daughter continue to write letters to each other, and in them Boris tries to encourage her. "She writes about how difficult it is to get used to life in prison, although she is trying. Sofia is strong," he says.

Source: www.dw.com