The tallest skyscraper in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, has once again been targeted in an attack. Three eyewitnesses told Agence France-Presse that the building had been damaged. It is the second such incident in less than a week.

The skyscraper is located in the King Abdullah Financial District and houses Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. A fourth Riyadh resident said that a vehicle equipped with a loudspeaker had warned people in the area to seek shelter.

The Saudi-led coalition described the incident as a “cowardly terrorist attack.” “One of the skyscrapers in the financial center was targeted in a cowardly terrorist attack. The competent authorities are currently inspecting the site of the attack,” coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki announced.

So far, Saudi authorities have not reported intercepting any missiles or drones. Residents of the area also did not receive warning messages on their mobile phones. The Iran-backed Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the new attack. The origin of the munition used and the exact extent of the damage have yet to be officially determined.

Second attack on the financial district

The new strike comes after an attack on November 19, in which a building in Riyadh’s financial district was damaged. Saudi civil defense authorities reported material damage to several floors and neighboring buildings, with no injuries. A published photograph pointed to the skyscraper housing Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

The King Abdullah Financial District is among the symbols of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation. It is home to the Saudi stock exchange, major local companies and international banking institutions, including Goldman Sachs.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

The attacks are taking place against the backdrop of increasingly frequent Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities, airports and military sites. The group is backed by Iran and operates from Yemen.

In response, the Saudi-led coalition is carrying out strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The new attack on the skyscraper in Riyadh is further escalating tensions around the financial center, which is a key part of the Vision 2030 project to attract international business, tourism and conferences.

Sources: bta.bg, gulfnews.com, arabnews.com