Gadi Eisenkot has reached the first coalition agreement in his attempt to form a new government in Israel. His Yashar party reached an agreement with Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu following a meeting between the two political leaders.

Yashar announced that the two parties had reached a coalition agreement. Israeli media, however, describe the stage of the deal differently. Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the parties had agreed to sign the document, while The Times of Israel presented the agreement as already signed. Its full text has not been published.

The specific posts that Yisrael Beiteinu would receive in a potential government have also not been confirmed. Avigdor Lieberman could take over the Ministry of Defense, while his party traditionally also seeks the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, but neither of these appointments has been officially agreed.

Negotiations within the opposition bloc become more complicated

The first coalition agreement comes amid renewed tensions between Yashar and Yair Golan’s Democrats party. Golan froze talks with Eisenkot over his party’s parallel contacts with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.

“If you have decided to negotiate with Likud, there is no point in meeting with us. Conclude those negotiations and then come back to us, or do not come back,”

the Democrats said, as quoted by Yedioth Ahronoth. The party claims that Yashar and Likud have reached an agreement to establish a committee to seek consensus on judicial reform. The two parties are expected to hold another round of talks.

Eisenkot is also holding parallel negotiations with ultra-Orthodox and Arab parties in an effort to secure a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Naftali Bennett insists that the option of a national unity government with Likud be exhausted first and does not support the rapid formation of a minority government. Lieberman has also publicly rejected an option that relies on Arab parties.

Unlike them, Yair Golan is calling on Eisenkot to form a minority government with the outside support of the Arab parties. Eisenkot himself said that he would not compromise on the establishment of a state commission of inquiry or on mandatory service for all citizens.

12 days remain before the mandate expires

Eisenkot has 12 days remaining of the mandate entrusted to him by President Isaac Herzog. He has said that he does not intend to request an extension, but members of the opposition bloc believe that the complicated negotiations may require an additional 14-day period.

Even if a coalition agreement is reached, Eisenkot must present the composition of the cabinet and receive a vote of confidence from the Knesset. So far, the agreement with Yisrael Beiteinu is the first officially announced step toward a government, but on its own it does not provide the necessary parliamentary majority.

Sources: ynetnews.com, timesofisrael.com, jpost.com