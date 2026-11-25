Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered to travel together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko said he could guarantee Zelensky’s security during the journey.

“Volodya Zelensky and I can get on the same plane and fly to Moscow. The two of us. As a guarantor of his security, I can sit with him and fly there,” Lukashenko said in an interview with the French magazine “Le Point,” quoted by Reuters.

According to him, a format involving Russia, Ukraine and Belarus would allow for a faster agreement to end the war and determine future relations in the region. Lukashenko said that the three countries are the “main Slavic nations” and that a solution would be easier to find without Europe’s participation.

When the journalist noted that Zelensky would probably not accept such a proposal, Lukashenko replied: “If he does not agree, let him fight. Let him go to the front himself with a rifle and fight. The war continues; it must be stopped. And we can reach an agreement.” The Belarusian leader also said that Russian forces are winning on the battlefield.

Zelensky Rejected the Idea of a Meeting in Moscow

Volodymyr Zelensky described the proposal as unserious and unconstructive. According to the Ukrainian president, Lukashenko could take Vladimir Putin with him and the two could travel to Kyiv, where they would be guaranteed a safe reception for talks.

Zelensky said that a meeting neither in Moscow nor in Kyiv is possible while the war continues. He described such initiatives as discussions that “clutter the information space” without bringing the conflict any closer to an end.

Vladimir Putin has repeatedly invited Zelensky to Moscow. The Ukrainian president has so far rejected the invitations and said he was ready to meet with the Russian leader in a more neutral location. At this stage, no date, specific format or agreement has been announced for a joint trip by Lukashenko and Zelensky to the Russian capital.

Talks Remain Without a Confirmed Format

Lukashenko’s proposal comes amid separate diplomatic efforts involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia. The Ukrainian side said that a new round of talks is being discussed for before the end of the year, but there is no confirmation that it will take place in Moscow or with the participation of the Belarusian leader.

Sources: new.streetinsider.com, newsukraine.rbc.ua, pravda.com.ua