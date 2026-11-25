On November 25, 1936, Germany and Japan signed the Anti-Comintern Pact in Berlin – a political agreement directed against the Communist International, known as the Comintern. The document marked the beginning of closer diplomatic rapprochement between the two countries and later became one of the elements shaping relations among the Axis powers.

The pact consists of three articles and a Supplementary Protocol. Germany and Japan undertook to exchange information about the activities of the Comintern, consult with each other and take defensive measures against communist subversion. The text states that the two countries invited “third states whose internal security is threatened by the actions of the Communist International” to take measures in the spirit of the agreement or join it.

The Supplementary Protocol contains more specific political commitments. In the event of a war or threat of war between the USSR and one of the contracting parties, the other party was to refrain from actions “by which the position of the USSR might be eased”. Germany and Japan also agreed not to conclude political agreements with the Soviet Union that contradicted the spirit of the pact.

From a bilateral agreement to a network of allies

The initial term of the agreement was five years. Italy joined on November 6, 1937, giving the agreement a clearer European dimension. On February 24, 1939, Hungary and Manchukuo – the state created by Japan in Manchuria – joined it. Spain joined on March 27 of the same year.

The pact was extended for another five years, effective November 25, 1941. As part of this expansion, Bulgaria, Finland, Romania, Denmark, Slovakia and Croatia joined. The document also included the Chinese government in Nanjing, which was supported by Japan. Historical references commonly list these states among the participants in the broader Axis bloc.

An agreement amid a changing war

The Anti-Comintern Pact was not a treaty for mutual military defense in the same sense as later military alliances. It created a framework for the exchange of information, political consultations and coordination against the communist movement and the influence of the USSR. Despite the commitment not to conclude agreements with the Soviet Union that contradicted the spirit of the pact, Germany signed a non-aggression treaty with Moscow in August 1939.

Following Germany’s attack on the USSR in June 1941, the pact’s anti-Soviet orientation acquired a direct military dimension. The end of World War II in 1945, with the defeat of Germany and Japan, also brought the agreement to an end.

Sources: encyclopedia.ushmm.org, nationalww2museum.org