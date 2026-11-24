Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced the beginning of a “new chapter” in relations between Hungary and Ukraine during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Uzhhorod, the administrative centre of Zakarpattia Oblast.

“I consider this day a historic moment and a wonderful opportunity to open a new chapter in the history and relations between our two countries,” Magyar said. Zelensky, for his part, said he was pleased with the development of “important good-neighbourly relations with Hungary”.

The two leaders attended a ceremony commemorating fallen Ukrainian servicemen. Magyar’s visit was his first official visit to Ukraine since taking office in May and the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to Zakarpattia since 2015.

Magyar condemns Russian aggression

During his visit, the Hungarian prime minister once again condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Hungarian people unequivocally condemn this terrible Russian aggression, this war that has been waged against civilians and military personnel for nearly five years and that Russia is waging against a sovereign and free European state,” Péter Magyar said.

Zakarpattia is home to a significant Hungarian community, and the question of its rights has for years been one of the main causes of tension between Kyiv and Budapest. The region was part of the Kingdom of Hungary until the end of the First World War.

Language rights remain at the centre of the dispute

Before his visit, Magyar said he would insist that Ukraine introduce, by the end of the year or at the latest at the beginning of next year, legal provisions guaranteeing the Hungarian minority the opportunity to use its mother tongue in hospitals, nursing homes and during sporting events.

The demand comes after the adoption of a Ukrainian law expanding the language rights of national minorities in the education system. After his meeting with Zelensky in Brussels in October, Magyar described the law as a “first step towards restoring mutual trust”.

Hungary had made the adoption of similar measures a condition for not blocking the start of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations. In June, Budapest withdrew its veto after the two countries reached an agreement on the rights of the ethnic Hungarian minority.

Warming ties, but unresolved issues remain

Relations between Kyiv and Budapest deteriorated particularly after 2017, when Ukraine adopted a policy making Ukrainian the principal language in secondary education. Hungary described the measure as a restriction on the rights of the Hungarian community.

Under Viktor Orbán, Budapest maintained close relations with Moscow and frequently blocked decisions related to support for Kyiv and Ukraine’s European integration. After Magyar came to power, the two countries took steps towards restoring dialogue, but Budapest continues to insist on the implementation of the agreements concerning the minority.

Following the meeting in Uzhhorod, Magyar is expected to also hold talks with representatives of the local Hungarian community. The implementation of the agreements on language, cultural and educational rights will show whether the declared new beginning will lead to a lasting improvement in relations between Hungary and Ukraine.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, freemalaysiatoday.com