The Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthis have exchanged strikes again after the rebels advanced toward Aden and a high-rise building was attacked in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Eleven people were injured in the attack in the city's financial district, Saudi civil defense said. The coalition described the strike as a „terrorist attack“, but the Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility.

This is the second incident in Riyadh's financial district in less than a week. According to The Associated Press, the attacked building is part of the complex housing Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom would not „tolerate any infringement“ of its sovereignty and would defend its resources „with all strength and determination“.

Houthis Advance Toward Aden

Iranian allies have advanced approximately 60 kilometers toward Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen's internationally recognized government. Yemeni army spokesman Majed al-Nuzayli said government forces were deployed north and west of the city and had built a defensive line to halt the advance.

„Aden is a red line,“ al-Nuzayli said.

Reuters reports that the Houthis are located approximately 80 kilometers north and 110 kilometers west of Aden. Additional checkpoints have been established in the city, reinforcements have been transferred, and trenches and earth barriers have been built along the roads leading to the front.

The various anti-Houthi factions, however, do not act with entirely identical political objectives. The United Arab Emirates-backed Southern Transitional Council has not directly participated in the latest fighting, although it says it will defend Aden and the south if necessary. Emad Bamatraf, a representative of the internationally recognized government, denied that the forces were divided and said they were operating under a unified strategic command.

Strikes on Ports and Saudi Territory

The escalation followed the resumption of hostilities in July after a four-year de facto truce. On November 20, the coalition said it had carried out strikes on the port of Hodeidah, which it said was being used for smuggling and transporting weapons and ballistic missiles, as well as on Houthi military capabilities in Sanaa. According to The Associated Press, Saudi forces also reported intercepting five drones and one ballistic missile.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had attacked the port of Jizan and a power plant in the Al-Shuqaiq area. The Saudi coalition confirmed that it had intercepted two ballistic missiles aimed at Jizan Province, with debris falling near Al-Shuqaiq. The Houthis warned airlines to avoid Saudi airspace and called on shipping companies to withdraw their vessels from Saudi ports on the Red Sea.

Yemen's Interior Ministry also reported three civilian deaths, including a child, in shelling in Taiz Province, as well as two children injured. The ministry blamed the Houthis, but the group and the Saudi-backed forces continue to accuse each other of attacks on civilians.

The developments increase the risk that the fighting will spread to Aden and the main ports on the Red Sea. The city has not been the scene of major battles since 2015, when the internationally recognized government left Sanaa and established its seat there. The next stage depends on whether the Houthis continue their advance toward Aden and whether the coalition expands its airstrikes in Yemen.

Sources: apnews.com, gulf-times.com, al-monitor.com