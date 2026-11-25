A 24-hour nationwide strike in Greece is restricting public transport and blocking ferry connections across the country. State employees, transport sector workers, teachers and trade unions from various industries are taking part. According to ERT News, 28 labor centers and 13 federations have declared their participation.

Changes to metro, tram and suburban rail services

In Athens, metro lines 1, 2 and 3, as well as the trams, operate only from 09:00 to 18:00. Rail transport workers have announced strike action from the start of the morning shift until 09:00 and after 18:00 until the end of service. The unions say the limited service is intended “to facilitate transport for the strikers and demonstrators.”

Buses and trolleybuses in Athens are running according to schedule. Changes to suburban railway services are expected because of announced strike action by train drivers.

Ferries remain in port

Maritime connections are among the most seriously affected. Ferries are not operating their scheduled services because of a 24-hour strike by the PΕΜΕΝ, “Stefenson” and PENEN unions. The union of tugboat and rescue vessel crews is also taking part in the protest.

Travel to and from the Greek islands is affected, as are some routes in the Adriatic Sea. Passengers with reservations should contact the carriers or ticket agencies regarding changes, cancellations or the transfer of their journey.

Limited operation of public institutions

ADEDY has called a 24-hour strike in the public sector. The main demands include restoring lost income, reinstating the 13th and 14th salaries, permanent appointments and measures to tackle the high cost of living. Secondary school teachers are also taking part in the strike, but the automatic closure of all schools is not expected.

Municipal services are operating at reduced capacity because of the participation of POE-OTA. Public hospitals, health centers and emergency services are maintaining minimum staffing levels to handle urgent cases.

In Athens, the main protest is scheduled for 10:30 at the Propylaea, while in Thessaloniki it will take place at the same time at the Venizelos Monument. Strike rallies are planned in more than 60 cities.

Sources: ertnews.gr, cdn.skai.gr, ekathimerini.com