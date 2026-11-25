On November 25, 1982, Italian police arrested Sergey Antonov in Rome on charges of complicity in the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II. The attack was carried out on May 13, 1981, in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, when Turkish citizen Mehmet Ali Ağca opened fire on the pope.

Antonov was detained following statements by Ağca, who identified the Bulgarian as his alleged accomplice. This led to the emergence in Italy of the version known as the “Bulgarian connection.” The charge was not proven guilt, but rather the subject of an investigation that lasted about two and a half years.

Arrest Warrants Issued for Two More Bulgarians

On December 1, 1982, investigating judge Ilario Martella issued arrest warrants for two more Bulgarian citizens – Todor Aivazov and Zhelyo Vasilev. Aivazov was head of the financial service at the Bulgarian Embassy in Italy, while Vasilev was a former secretary to the military attaché.

The two men were already outside Italy, and the proceedings against them were conducted in absentia. The Bulgarian side rejected the charges. In an official statement distributed by the Bulgarian News Agency, Antonov’s arrest was described as “completely illegal, arbitrary, and absolutely unjustified in any way.”

The Trial Begins in 1985

The trial in Rome began on May 27, 1985. The defendants were Sergey Antonov, Todor Aivazov and Zhelyo Vasilev, as well as several Turkish citizens linked to Ağca. During the proceedings, the perpetrator’s testimony was scrutinized, while the charges against the Bulgarians did not receive sufficient confirmation from other evidence.

On March 29, 1986, the Rome Criminal Court, presided over by Severino Santiapichi, acquitted the three Bulgarians. The wording of the verdict was “for lack of evidence.” Sergey Antonov was released following the decision.

The End of the Case

The acquittal brought an end to the judicial proceedings against the three Bulgarian citizens on charges of complicity in the attack. The Rome Prosecutor’s Office did not appeal the decision, bringing the case to a close without a conviction for Antonov, Aivazov or Vasilev.

The case remains one of the best-known episodes of the Cold War in which Bulgaria was linked to the attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II. The court, however, did not accept the charges as proven, and the three Bulgarians were acquitted.

Sources: bta.bg, darik.bg, archivio.unita.news