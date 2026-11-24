The Office of the President of Ukraine denied claims that state funding for the production of “Flamingo” missiles is being redirected to “Neptune.” The rumor was spread by Ukrainian Telegram channels linked to the presidential administration, which claimed that Volodymyr Zelensky had given such an instruction to Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara.

The information and the subsequent denial were reported by “Dzerkalo Tyzhnya.” Dmytro Lytvyn, the president’s communications adviser, rejected the credibility of the reports.

Different roles in Ukraine’s missile program

“It is logical that the priorities of the missile program would not be disclosed through anonymous Telegram channels,” Lytvyn said, as quoted by Liga.net.

“Neptune” and “Flamingo” are cruise missiles, but they were developed with different focuses. The basic R-360 “Neptune” has a range of up to 300 kilometers, a warhead of up to 150 kilograms, and subsonic speed. The newer variant, known as the “Long Neptune,” reaches up to 1,000 kilometers, while the mass of its warhead is estimated at between 260 and 450 kilograms. The maximum reported speed is up to 950 km/h.

The manufacturer of the “Neptune” missiles is the state-owned Luch Design Bureau. The system was initially developed as an anti-ship weapon, but was subsequently adapted for strikes against land targets as well. According to expert assessments, this makes it more versatile compared with “Flamingo.”

“Flamingo” is designed for long-range strikes

The FP-5 “Flamingo” missile, manufactured by the private company Fire Point, has a reported range of up to 3,000 kilometers. Its stated warhead mass is up to 1,150 kilograms, while its speed reaches up to 950 km/h. These characteristics position it as a weapon for long-range strikes against major land targets.

The Ukrainian armed forces have used cruise missiles in strikes against the Crimean Bridge, but the publication does not officially specify how the roles of the two models were divided in the specific operations. So far, there has been no public confirmation of a decision to change state funding or replace “Flamingo” with “Neptune.”

Sources: news.bg, zn.ua