Funding for the US military operation against Iran has been secured through the end of January, President Donald Trump said in an interview with the „New York Post“. He warned that after the Democrats take control of Congress in January, the possibilities for continuing military operations may be limited.

„I don’t know how they could do it politically, because we are winning. We can end this war whenever we want,“ Trump said, as quoted by the publication. The president described the US campaign as a military victory and said that ending the operations before achieving the objectives could turn victory into defeat.

Trump Denied Seeking Regime Change

In the interview, Trump said he was not seeking regime change in Iran. According to him, Israel could probably achieve such a goal, but it is not part of his own strategy.

„I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. I have never been either for or against regime change. That has never been a criterion for me,“ Trump said.

He identified preventing an Iranian nuclear program as the main US objective. In a separate interview days earlier, the president said he wanted a permanent agreement with Tehran that would remain in force regardless of future changes in Washington.

Dispute Over Funding and the President’s Powers

The statement comes amid disputes in Washington over the cost of the war and the president’s authority to continue offensive operations without new authorization from Congress. The „Associated Press“ reported that the costs of military operations, ammunition and equipment replacement had exceeded $48 billion by mid-November.

US senators are discussing an option to provide funding for the Pentagon’s needs while simultaneously restricting funds for future offensive actions against Iran. The proposed restrictions would leave room for defensive operations and the evacuation of US citizens, but would require additional approval for new attacks.

According to „Time“, Trump has postponed decisions on a new major operation until 2027, but before then he has a limited period for action, as the new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives will take office in January.

Sources: iranintl.com, time.com, washingtonpost.com