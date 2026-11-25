Donald Trump left open the possibility of a new meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but did not specify a date or location for the talks. This came after the US president concluded his visit to China on November 19 without the expected meeting with Kim.

As early as August, Trump said he expected to meet with the North Korean leader again by the end of 2026. Subsequently, a White House official said the two would hold talks „when the time is right“. The wording was not accompanied by a specific schedule or information about any official preparations having begun.

Meeting in China did not take place

On the eve of his Asian tour, Trump hinted several times that Kim might join the events in China. On November 16, he said: „We may meet with Kim Jong Un,“ adding that it depended on Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Kim, however, did not attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19. North Korea is not a member of the organization, and Yonhap noted that Trump left China without a publicly announced meeting with the North Korean leader.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that no meeting with Kim had been scheduled during Trump's visit to China, but that the president was ready to begin a new dialogue with Pyongyang. In this way, Washington kept the diplomatic channel open without announcing a specific next step.

Differences over the nuclear program remain

Trump and Kim met three times during the US president's first term. The first meeting was held in Singapore in June 2018, followed by talks in Hanoi in February 2019 and a brief meeting in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea in June of the same year.

The main dispute between Washington and Pyongyang remains North Korea's nuclear program. During the trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump identified denuclearization as one of the topics for discussion. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported the expansion of a uranium enrichment facility in Yongbyon.

Sources: en.yna.co.kr, investing.com, apnews.com