Nidal Hasan has asked a US federal court to halt the execution of his death sentence, scheduled for December 3. The former major and Army psychiatrist is due to be executed by firing squad at Fort Hood, Texas, where he killed 13 people and wounded 32 others in 2009.

The request was filed on Tuesday and personally signed by Hasan. In the document, he states that he intends to challenge his conviction and the way it is being upheld in federal court. According to him, the military trial was affected by unlawful command interference, as well as racial and religious bias.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its Kansas affiliate have joined the case as backup defense counsel. They have requested a temporary stay of the execution so that a petition for judicial review, known as a habeas corpus petition, can be prepared.

“The weight of this loss does not change the government’s obligation to uphold the principles that define our justice system,” said Anna Arsono, deputy director of the organization’s death penalty project.

The hearing on the request has been scheduled in federal court in Kansas. The case is being heard there because Hasan is being held at the military prison in Fort Leavenworth. The judge in the case is Tony Mattivi, and the court has not yet ruled on whether to grant the request to stay the execution.

How the execution was scheduled

A military court found Hasan guilty on 42 charges in August 2013 and sentenced him to death five days later. He did not dispute that he had carried out the shooting, but said that he had acted in an attempt to protect Islamist fighters from US military forces.

The US Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal on March 31, 2025. After the appeals were concluded, President Donald Trump approved the death sentence on October 2, 2026. Four days later, the Army set the date and location of the execution.

According to the Associated Press and Reuters, the federal appeal could delay the execution for months or years. A similar procedure has already halted the execution of another US Army serviceman, Ronald Gray, who remains incarcerated at Fort Le2025venworth.

If the court does not intervene, Hasan’s sentence will be carried out by firing squad at 1:00 p.m. local time on December 3. This would be the first execution by the US military system since 1961 and the first by firing squad since 1945.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, investing.com