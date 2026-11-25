Donald Trump laughed when asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s claim that US negotiators want Russia and Ukraine to reach a peace agreement by January. “Who said that?”, Trump replied, quoted by CBS News.

The US president said he was not working toward a specific deadline for ending the war. “I’m not under a deadline. I just want to see it end,” Trump said. He added that he would prefer the conflict to end immediately, but “it takes two to tango.”

Trump explained that, in his view, readiness for an agreement varies between Moscow and Kyiv. “Sometimes Putin looks ready, and Zelensky isn’t. Sometimes Zelensky would like to end it, and Putin isn’t ready. It depends on what day it is,” the president said.

What Zelensky Said

Zelensky said that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the US president’s son-in-law, were renewing efforts to reach an agreement as soon as possible. According to him, January is being viewed as the preferred deadline for a deal, The Daily Beast reported, citing an interview the Ukrainian leader gave to Bloomberg.

Zelensky also said that if an acceptable peace treaty was not reached, Ukraine would seek additional support from the US Congress. Democrats are expected to take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in January following the midterm elections.

Talks Remain Without a Final Agreement

At present, Moscow and Kyiv have not announced an agreement to end the war. The main issues in dispute include territory and future security guarantees for Ukraine.

Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky “hate each other” and that this was one of the main obstacles to the talks. In recent weeks, the US administration has stepped up diplomatic contacts with both sides, but no specific deadline for ending the conflict has been confirmed.

Sources: thedailybeast.com, cbsnews.com, tass.com