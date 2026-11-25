The Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) has identified 31 significant criminal organizations operating in the country. The study was prepared jointly with the Brazilian Public Security Forum and includes a mapping of 75 state-level cells of the groups.

The report “Scenarios of Organized Crime in Brazil” was presented on November 23 to agencies within the Brazilian Intelligence System. According to Metrópoles, the data collected covers the period up to June 2025, while the analysis focuses on the organizations with the greatest influence on the country’s criminal dynamics.

Three groups with national influence

The First Command of the Capital (PCC), the Red Command (CV) and the Third Pure Command (TCP) have been identified as the three groups with national influence. PCC has a significant presence in 22 federal units, CV in 19, and TCP in four states. The two largest groups – PCC and CV – operate simultaneously in 17 federal units.

According to the analysis, PCC, whose members have also been identified in 28 countries, has increasingly focused its efforts on the international drug trade and control over key routes for the transportation of illegal goods. The organization’s decision-making center is located in São Paulo.

CV is expanding its presence mainly in the northern and northeastern states. Abin describes the group as

“the main driver of violence and extortion”

among the organizations analyzed. The study links its expansion to the increase in killings in these areas over the past decade.

The role of local alliances is growing

TCP is described as a group undergoing national expansion. According to Abin, this is happening through ties between criminal leaders from Rio de Janeiro and organizations from other states. For local groups, TCP is becoming an alternative to the confrontation between PCC and CV.

The analysis also notes the expansion of the economic exploitation of territories under the control of criminal organizations. The practices identified include the illegal management of services, extortion of merchants and residents, the collection of fees, and control over local economic activities.

Of the 75 mapped cells, 12 received a rating of very high national significance, 20 a rating of high significance, 28 a rating of medium significance, and 15 a rating of low significance. Abin уточнява, че наличието на повече групировки в даден щат не означава автоматично по-високо ниво на насилие, тъй като резултатът зависи от отношенията между тях.

Brazilian intelligence expects the picture to change periodically because of new alliances, splits, and the movement of members between organizations.

Sources: metropoles.com, agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br, cnnbrasil.com.br