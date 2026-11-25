Two servicemen from the Libyan National Army have died of their wounds following the Ukrainian attack on the port of Benghazi. This was reported by the command of the forces in eastern Libya, cited by Al Hadath and Anadolu Agency.

The dead are Al Taher Abdullah al-Sadiq and Lieutenant Ali Mohammed al-Saeed. According to the Libyan command, they were wounded in the strike and the subsequent explosions aboard the attacked vessel. The statement said that both men died on Tuesday.

“We will respond at a time and place of our choosing,” the General Command said in its statement. It committed to continuing to defend Libya’s sovereignty and security.

The strike on the Russian corvette Mercury

The attack was carried out before dawn on November 22 at the naval base in Benghazi. The Russian corvette Mercury was seriously damaged, and a fire broke out at the port. Initial reports indicated that 10 people had been wounded in the strike.

According to two Libyan military officials cited by the Associated Press, several Ukrainian maritime drones were launched from a base in western Libya. Four of them were intercepted, while two struck the ship. The officials spoke anonymously because they had not been authorized to talk to the media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on November 23 that Ukrainian forces had carried out the operation. He said that, in addition to the Mercury, the Russian cargo ship MV Angara had also been hit; Moscow used it to transport weapons. Kyiv released video footage of the operation through the Ukrainian security service.

Libya demanded explanations and an investigation

The Government of National Unity in Tripoli condemned the attack and requested official explanations from Ukraine. It said that it had not authorized foreign military operations on Libyan territory or in Libyan territorial waters.

The government in eastern Libya has submitted a request to the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for an international investigation. The country remains divided between the administration in Tripoli, which controls the west, and the authorities in Benghazi, backed by the Libyan National Army.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that Kyiv did not aim to involve Libya in the war. “Ukraine’s actions are directed solely against Russia, not against a third party,” spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said. He added that Russian warships and vessels transporting weapons pose a threat to Libya when they use its ports.

Sources: aa.com.tr, apnews.com, alhadath.net