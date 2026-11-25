The first trilateral meeting of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States sent a clear signal to supporters of Taiwan’s independence, Zhang Han, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China’s State Council, said.

At a briefing, she urged the authorities of the Democratic Progressive Party “to assess the situation rationally, completely abandon their illusions about Taiwan’s independence and end their separatist activities.” Otherwise, she said, they faced “complete defeat.”

Beijing linked Taiwan to relations with the United States

The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place on 19 November in Shenzhen, as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. It was the first conversation between the leaders of the three countries in this format.

Zhang Han described resolving the Taiwan issue as a historic task of the Communist Party of China and a necessary part of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. She also said that the Taiwan issue was “the most sensitive” aspect of relations between Beijing and Washington, and that resolving it properly was a condition for stability between the two countries.

The Chinese spokesperson added that the island’s independence movement ran counter to historical trends and had no future. Beijing considers Taiwan part of China and opposes any foreign interference in the matter. Moscow also officially supports China’s position.

What Trump said about Taiwan

During a separate meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, the US president reportedly said that the United States did not support Taiwan’s independence. This claim was reported by the Chinese side and by TASS, but the White House has not published an independent transcript to confirm it.

Following the trilateral talks, the leaders adopted a declaration on peace in which they expressed a commitment to strategic stability and international security. The document does not constitute a separate agreement on Taiwan’s status, but Beijing used the meeting and the subsequent statement to emphasize that the issue of the island must be resolved in accordance with China’s position.

Sources: vz.ru, tass.ru, apnews.com