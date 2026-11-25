On November 25, 2008, the people of Greenland voted to expand their self-government within the Kingdom of Denmark. The vote was not held in Denmark itself, but in the autonomous territory of Greenland. Some 75.54 percent of voters supported the new arrangement, 23.57 percent voted against it, and turnout was around 72 percent.

The referendum was consultative, but the result provided political support for the new self-government framework agreed between Greenland and Denmark. In 2009, the Danish Parliament passed the law, which entered into force on June 21, 2009. The Danish Prime Minister’s Office describes the arrangement as an agreement between the Greenlandic and Danish governments, concluded as between equal partners.

Language and resources come under local control

The law recognizes Greenlandic, also known as kalaallisut, as the island’s official language. Danish is not excluded from public life and may be used in official proceedings.

One of the most significant changes concerns natural resources. The new arrangement allows the Greenlandic authorities to assume responsibility for the mineral resources sector and manage the resources beneath the island. These include oil, natural gas, gold, diamonds, uranium, zinc and lead. Greenland assumed this responsibility on January 1, 2010.

A step toward self-determination

The law does not make Greenland an independent state. Defense, foreign policy and a number of other areas remain linked to the Danish state, but the island gains the opportunity to gradually assume responsibility for additional areas of governance, along with the corresponding financial obligations.

The law’s preamble states that the people of Greenland have the right to self-determination under international law. The document provides that potential independence may be negotiated following a decision by the Greenlandic people, negotiations with Denmark, approval by the Greenlandic Parliament and a referendum.

At the ceremony marking the introduction of the new arrangement, Greenland’s Prime Minister Kuupik Kleist said: “As of today, we are beginning a new era in the history of our country, a new era filled with hopes and opportunities.”

The 2008 vote thus turned expanded self-government into the foundation of Greenland’s modern political status and the legal framework from which a future process toward independence could begin.

Sources: abc.net.au, nunatsiaq.com, apnews.com