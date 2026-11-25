United States President Donald Trump defended Secretary of Homeland Security Marquaine Mullin amid reports that he had faced sharp criticism from administration officials.

“He is doing a good job. It is a thankless job. He is a good man and works very hard,” Trump said in an interview with the “New York Post.” The president added that he had confidence in Mullin.

The comment came days after reports that White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had restricted the secretary’s television appearances. According to the “Wall Street Journal,” the decision was made after Mullin appeared on “Fox News” on November 16.

Comments on artificial intelligence

In the interview, Mullin said that artificial intelligence, which Trump calls “superintelligence,” may have contributed to a series of technological outages across the country. He referred to a conversation with an unnamed person from the technology sector who, he said, had suggested that new systems could overload older computer infrastructure.

The outages affected various services, including air travel, email and online banking. On November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop because of a problem with the communications system, while on November 16, customers of several major banks reported difficulty accessing their accounts.

Mullin told “Fox News” that there were no signs of a cyberattack and that the individual incidents appeared to be unrelated. “I can say with 98 percent certainty that we are not seeing a cyberattack,” he said. Financial institution “JPMorgan Chase” also said that the problem with its services was not related to cybersecurity.

Who speaks for the administration

Reports about the restrictions on Mullin’s television appearances said that Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had taken over some of the administration’s public messaging on the matter. The decision was presented as an attempt by the White House to speak with one voice, but no official announcement was made that Mullin had been removed from his post.

According to the “New York Post,” the president defended the secretary despite criticism of his television appearances and of his trip to a college football game while passengers were still feeling the consequences of the flight disruptions. Trump did not say that he planned to fire Mullin.

Sources: newsfinale.com, foxnews.com, apnews.com