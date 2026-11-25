North Korea has declared the head of Switzerland’s diplomatic office in Pyongyang, Sylvain Astier, persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours. Pyongyang has also demanded the closure of the office, which resumed operations only on October 19.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that an official from North Korea’s Foreign Ministry handed Astier formal notification of the decision. The measure was presented as a retaliatory response to sanctions imposed by Switzerland on the Songdowon International Children’s Camp in Wonsan.

The dispute concerns sanctions against a camp in Wonsan

The sanctions are linked to claims that the camp participated in organized programs to transfer Ukrainian children from territories occupied by Russia. The European Union says that these programs included activities aimed at spreading pro-Russian messages. North Korea rejects the allegations and portrays the measures as interference in its internal affairs.

A day earlier, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, called the sanctions “an overt hostile act” and said they constituted an attack on the country’s sovereignty. She also questioned the purpose of the Swiss diplomatic mission’s presence in Pyongyang.

The diplomatic office reopened in October

“The Swiss diplomatic mission has already spontaneously lost the grounds for its existence,” Kim Yo Jong said, as quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Switzerland restored its permanent diplomatic presence in Pyongyang after an interruption linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The office is subordinate to the Swiss embassy in Beijing, which continues to be responsible for diplomatic and consular relations with North Korea.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Pyongyang at the end of October for talks with North Korean officials. Bern said at the time that the mission’s restoration was intended to maintain direct dialogue, including with countries with which Switzerland has disagreements.

Before the latest decision, Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry said that neither the embassy in Beijing nor the office in Pyongyang had been officially notified of North Korea’s intention to end the mission’s operations. Following Astier’s declaration as persona non grata, Bern has not issued any further detailed reaction.

Switzerland and North Korea have maintained diplomatic relations since 1974. Pyongyang’s latest decision casts doubt on the future of the restored diplomatic presence and the dialogue that had begun shortly beforehand.

Sources: apnews.com, new.streetinsider.com, en.yna.co.kr