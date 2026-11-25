Russian forces have straightened the line of contact near Vysoka Yaruga in Kharkiv Region along a section approximately 5 kilometers wide and are preparing to continue south. Military expert Andrei Marochko told TASS.

“Our servicemen straightened the line of contact near Vysoka Yaruga across a width of approximately 5 kilometers and will naturally continue moving south. This will help create a buffer zone along the Russian border,” Marochko said.

Earlier, he reported that Russian servicemen had occupied the entire northern riverside area of the Travyanka River near the settlement. According to Marochko, this development creates unfavorable prospects for the Ukrainian grouping stationed in the area.

Three Problematic Sections for the Ukrainian Defense

In a separate statement to TASS, Marochko identified Kazachya Lopan, Lyptsi and Prykolotne as the three most problematic areas for Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv sector.

According to him, the Ukrainian command has long been unable to stabilize the front there, while Russian units continue to advance. Marochko described the regular offensive as a sign of the weakening of the Ukrainian defense.

“In the areas of these settlements, the Ukrainian command has long been unable to stabilize the situation. Our servicemen are advancing regularly in these sections,” the expert said.

Marochko linked the actions of Russian troops to a broader plan to create a buffer zone in Kharkiv Region. According to an earlier claim by him, the offensive is developing along a front approximately 150 kilometers wide.

The assessments cited are those of the Russian military expert and were reported by TASS. The publications reviewed contain no independent confirmation from Ukrainian institutions or international observers of the reported changes along the front line.

Sources: tass.ru