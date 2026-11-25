Ukrainian forces seek to leave settlements destroyed as they retreat, Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with TASS. According to him, the aim is to destroy infrastructure, enterprises and places where civilians live.

“Kyiv’s message is to create a simple absence of life in the liberated territories – for there to be nowhere to live, no one to live there, and for everything that existed there to be destroyed,” Miroshnik said. He claims that such a strategy is being applied in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Claims of pressure on local residents

According to the Russian diplomat, the systematic destruction begins about six months before a settlement comes under Russian control. As part of this approach, he pointed to the destruction of enterprises and infrastructure, the forced evacuation of residents and other forms of pressure.

Miroshnik also said that people who refuse to be evacuated to Ukraine find themselves in particular danger. According to him, drones pursue civilians, while water supply systems, food supplies and places where people take shelter from the fighting are being destroyed.

“A civilian cannot be a target. Kyiv is deliberately creating intolerable living conditions so that this person does not survive,” the Russian representative said. He described the actions as a violation of international humanitarian law.

Casualty figures also cited

In a separate statement, Miroshnik said that between November 16 and 22, 65 Russian civilians, including one child, had been killed in Ukrainian strikes. According to him, more than 200 people were injured, including 21 minors.

On November 24, the diplomat also said that Ukrainian strikes had damaged energy facilities in Belgorod, Kursk and Kherson regions, as well as in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Sources: tass.ru, m24.ru, news.rambler.ru