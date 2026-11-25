The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 50. Among them are a baby and four children, said Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

“The number of injured has risen to 50. Among them are a baby and four children,” Semikin said.

Two people were killed in the attack. A private home was destroyed, while a five-storey residential building was partially destroyed. Several multi-storey and private homes, cars and a transport infrastructure facility were also damaged.

The latest figures for those injured are higher than those initially reported after the strike. No information was provided about additional damage or the condition of the wounded.

Sources: pravda.com.ua