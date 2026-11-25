Returning Russia’s ambassador from Poland to Moscow would be an excessively risky step that could lead to a dangerous deterioration in relations between the two countries, Deputy Minister of National Defence Stanisław Wziątek warned. He said that cutting diplomatic channels would bring relations to a level „that practically threatens the outbreak of war“.

Wziątek discussed the issue on the Polish Radio programme „24 Questions“ after a Russian jet-powered reconnaissance drone entered Polish airspace near Dorohusk for several minutes during a Russian attack on Ukraine. Authorisation to shoot it down had been issued, but the object changed course and returned east.

Maciej Wewiór, a spokesman for Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that the Russian ambassador would be summoned to the ministry. Against this backdrop, Wziątek was asked whether Poland should take a stronger diplomatic measure and send him back to Moscow.

„It is important that diplomatic channels not be severed. Let them remain as a last resort,“ Stanisław Wziątek said.

The deputy minister warned that such a decision would trigger retaliatory action by Russia. In his view, Moscow could respond with the same measure, as a result of which the Polish ambassador and practically the entire diplomatic mission in Russia would cease to function normally.

This would deprive Poland of the ability to monitor from the ground what is happening in Moscow, Wziątek said. He added that there was no doubt that Russia was using a similar approach towards the Polish diplomatic presence.

Warsaw sees deliberate testing

Wziątek said that Russia was deliberately violating Polish airspace with drones and missiles. According to him, the actions were planned to test Poland’s response while simultaneously issuing threats without causing direct damage.

„Causing material damage or human casualties would already be an overt trigger for the start of a war,“ the deputy minister said.

He described Russia’s actions as a combination of provocation and reconnaissance. During the latest incident, the authorisation to shoot down the drone was not carried out after the object turned back east, leaving a risk of damage from falling debris.

Decisions to shoot down targets must be coordinated with NATO

Asked whether Poland should begin shooting down Russian missiles and other objects while they were still over Ukrainian territory, Wziątek said that the Polish army was ready to neutralise any threat whenever conditions allowed.

However, he said that the decision had to be both national and NATO-wide. He noted that the United States made the largest contribution to the Alliance and that President Donald Trump did not want any further escalation of relations with Russia.

Wziątek rejected the claim that Washington was blocking the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine. In his view, it was more accurate to take into account the expectations of Poland’s largest ally when decisions were made on how to respond to new violations of airspace.

Sources: polskieradio24.pl