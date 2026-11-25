World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for the removal of fuel restrictions and sanctions against Cuba, warning that they threaten the lives of children and harm the most vulnerable people the most.

“The tightening of fuel restrictions and sanctions is directly harming the Cuban people, especially the most vulnerable,” Tedros said during his three-day visit to the country. He visited several healthcare facilities in Havana and met with President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

WHO to provide $2 million

The World Health Organization will provide $2 million to strengthen Cuba’s national immunization program and deliver essential medical equipment to healthcare facilities.

Following his meeting with Díaz-Canel, Tedros wrote that the two had agreed to prioritize essential health services and emergency medical activities, particularly those involving children. According to him, the fuel restrictions and sanctions, which make it difficult to purchase medical supplies, “are seriously affecting the healthcare system built by Cuban doctors over decades.”

According to the Cuban government, the measures have led to daily power outages lasting 20 hours or more, as well as critical shortages of medicines and surgical supplies. Havana also links the restrictions to the deterioration of health indicators, including child mortality.

Life expectancy has fallen

At a press conference, Tedros said that average life expectancy in Cuba had fallen from 78.8 years in 2020 to 74.4 years in 2025. According to him, this was the first decline since statistics began in 1950.

The 2025 data predate the imposition in January of new restrictions by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump against a number of Cuban officials and organizations. Washington says the energy measures are aimed at exerting pressure for political change in Cuba, while also stating that food and medicine exports are exempt from sanctions under legal exceptions.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned of a deepening humanitarian crisis on the island. The UN General Assembly has adopted nonbinding resolutions supporting an end to the U.S. embargo against Cuba by large majorities every year since 1992.

Sources: aljazeera.com