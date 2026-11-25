Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on US President Donald Trump to support Kyiv and help bring the war in Ukraine to an end. In his words, this would give the American president an opportunity to restore his reputation in Europe and around the world.

“He could completely restore his reputation in Europe and around the world if he gets this job done. I am trying to convey this message to him, but it constantly goes unanswered,” Johnson said during a speech at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

Johnson: Trump has two years left

The former prime minister made his appeal amid criticism of Trump’s attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an interview with Times Radio, Johnson described the growing closeness between the two leaders as repulsive.

Asked why he believed Trump had recently been lenient towards Putin, Johnson pointed to the American president’s irritation with investigations and political attacks linked to allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

Johnson said that Trump had two years left in which he could bring the war to an end. According to him, the American president could achieve this by taking a firm position towards Russia and continuing to support Ukraine.

“American aid is indispensable”

In his speech, Johnson stressed that the US contribution to Ukraine’s defence should not be downplayed. He said that American aid remains crucial to Kyiv’s ability to continue fighting.

“American aid is indispensable to Ukraine’s ability to wage this war,” Johnson said.

According to him, some of the latest Ukrainian operations were carried out with the help of American intelligence. Among the actions he cited were an attack on a Russian warship in the Mediterranean and a strike on the Kerch Bridge linking Crimea with the Russian part of the country. Johnson said that these operations had taken the Kremlin by surprise.

He compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the British Second World War leader Winston Churchill because of his refusal to accept defeat, despite expectations that Ukraine would be subjugated.

Criticism of Europe

Johnson recalled that in February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, intelligence received by the British government had forecast the occupation of all of Ukraine within five days. According to him, London at the time discussed the possibility of supporting the resistance with air deliveries.

The former prime minister also criticised European leaders. He described their approach to supporting Ukraine as marked by “half-heartedness, ambiguity and indecision” and said that this was costing the lives of tens of thousands of people.

Johnson called for frozen Russian assets to be handed over to Ukraine. In his remarks, he did not specify a concrete deadline for such a measure, but presented it as part of the West’s necessary tougher strategy towards Moscow.

Sources: dailymail.co.uk