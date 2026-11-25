One person was killed in a Russian attack on Bila Tserkva in Kyiv region during the night of November 25. An Epicentr chain store, a Nova Poshta branch and other civilian businesses were damaged.

The Bila Tserkva City Council reported the strike. “Bila Tserkva is under enemy attack. This time, it was not only critical infrastructure that came under fire,” the statement said.

According to the city authorities, damage was caused to Epicentr, Nova Poshta and other civilian facilities. The statement did not specify what type of weapon was used.

The Bila Tserkva City Council also said that one person was killed in the attack. At the time of publication, the scale of the destruction and the other consequences of the strike were still being clarified.

Sources: pravda.com.ua