Meetings between the United States, China and Russia on security issues are important because the three countries are nuclear powers with global influence. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told CNN, commenting on the talks between US President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It is important for leaders to meet, including the leaders of nuclear powers,” Rutte said. He added that he was not concerned about the meeting in China and described it as a normal part of international diplomacy. According to him, talks between the major powers could help find a path toward ending the war in Ukraine.

Rutte backed diplomatic efforts for Ukraine

The NATO Secretary General said it was crucial for NATO leaders and countries outside the alliance to participate in efforts to achieve peace. He praised Donald Trump for his work on the conflict in Ukraine and said that the US president was making “enormous efforts” to reach an agreement.

Rutte’s statement came after the meeting in Shenzhen on November 19, at which Trump held talks with Putin and Xi. The forum was presented as an important diplomatic event, but it sparked concern among Washington’s European allies over fears that decisions on Ukraine and European security could be made without Europe.

Europe insists on participating in decisions

European leaders compared the potential effect of the meeting to the 1945 Yalta Conference, associated with the division of Europe into spheres of influence among the major powers. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that a format resembling Yalta would not bring peace and that Europe must not be divided without the participation of European countries.

In Berlin, representatives of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Poland, Italy, Ukraine and NATO discussed support for Kyiv במסגרת of the “Coalition of the Willing”. European governments insist that any decision on Ukraine’s future must be made with the participation of the Ukrainian authorities, rather than solely through agreements between Washington, Moscow and Beijing.

Sources: cnn.com, investing.com, aa.com.tr