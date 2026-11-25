The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has reproduced in a laboratory the technical failure that led to the nationwide grounding of flights earlier this month. Investigators believe they have identified the likely cause – a new router at a remote radio facility in Arkansas that overloaded the air traffic control system with a massive amount of data.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, a missed configuration affected the way the new device exchanged information with older routers that the FAA is gradually taking out of service. Interruptions occurred in radar and radio communications, prompting the grounding of flights across the country.

Investigators are preparing a report, but questions still remain unanswered. The source estimates a 90% probability that the failure was not caused by malicious actions. The FBI and representatives of other national security agencies are involved in the investigation.

The problem arose during an equipment replacement

On November 13, L3Harris, which owns and maintains the FAA’s telecommunications system, was carrying out work at a facility near El Dorado, Arkansas. The work involved switching from a router that had been used for decades to a new device.

In the past, similar maintenance typically required the involvement of at least six FAA employees. Under the process currently in place, the task is often coordinated by a single FAA liaison officer, with only four people holding that position nationwide. Their role is to plan and coordinate the activities, but not to approve them.

The change was introduced under a directive from the administration of Donald Trump aimed at speeding up maintenance. It eliminated the need for prior FAA approval. According to the aviation safety specialists’ union, this removed an additional layer of risk assessment.

“It is not reasonable for four people to coordinate telecommunications maintenance and outages for the entire national airspace system,” said union president David Spero.

The FAA is defending the way it exercises oversight. The agency says it conducts continuous risk assessments, but L3Harris is responsible for maintaining the telecommunications infrastructure. The agency adds that oversight is carried out by monitoring service performance, rather than through the constant presence of employees on site.

Congressional hearings are upcoming

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy are scheduled to appear at congressional hearings next week. They are expected to answer questions both about the cause of the failure and about oversight of the private companies that maintain the network.

The investigation has temporarily halted some of the planned modernization work. The FAA believes software updates are needed to prevent the failure from happening again. Duffy is asking Congress for an additional $50 billion to upgrade the air traffic control system.

The case is reminiscent of another serious failure in 2009. At the time, a technician from Harris Corp. – a company that later merged with L3 Technologies to form L3Harris – incorrectly configured a telecommunications router at the FAA’s Los Angeles center. The error routed data along incorrect paths and blocked approximately 75% of the network.

Sources: cnn.com