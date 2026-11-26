The Kremlin rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call for a winter energy truce and the safe passage of ships through the Black Sea. Russian President’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow must protect its own national interests.

“Russia owes nothing,” Peskov said in a comment to Russian television journalist Pavel Zarubin. He was responding to von der Leyen’s call for Russia to agree to a halt to strikes against energy infrastructure during the winter period.

Peskov Described Europe’s Position as an Ultimatum

The Kremlin spokesman said that Europe’s conditions were making it more difficult for Europe to play a role in any potential peace negotiations. According to him, European leaders cannot claim the role of mediators if they impose prior demands on Moscow.

“With such ultimatums, it is very difficult for them to claim the role of a mediator or participant in negotiations for a settlement. This once again proves that our concerns about whether the Europeans will take a constructive position and be able to help the peace process are justified,” Dmitry Peskov said.

He repeated that Russia must be guided by its national interests. His position was presented as a response to Ursula von der Leyen’s statement of November 25.

What Ursula von der Leyen Demanded

The President of the European Commission called on Moscow to agree to a winter truce covering energy infrastructure. She also insisted on an agreement guaranteeing the safe passage through the Black Sea of ships carrying food cargo.

According to von der Leyen, such steps would demonstrate Russia’s genuine readiness for serious negotiations and a peaceful settlement of the war against Ukraine.

So far, nothing in Peskov’s statements suggests that Moscow has accepted either of the two proposals. On the contrary, the Kremlin rejects the wording put forward by the European side and emphasizes its own conditions and national interests.

Sources: unian.net, interfax.ru