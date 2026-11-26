The Russian economy may avoid a catastrophic collapse over the next 10–15 years, but significant growth is not expected. This is the forecast of Anatoly Chubais, presented during a public lecture in The Hague devoted to Russia’s economic reforms from 1989 to 1999.

According to Chubais, the system’s resilience is due to a reserve accumulated during the 1990s. He praised the professionalism of Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the Central Bank of Russia, and commended Vladimir Putin for preserving financial stability.

However, the forecast does not imply a recovery or accelerated development. It anticipates prolonged stagnation–without an economic catastrophe, but also without real growth.

Chubais acknowledges pressure on private property

In his lecture, Chubais said that two of the main pillars of a market economy–free prices and private property–are under strong pressure from the security agencies.

Thus, his forecast is based on the state’s ability to keep the system functioning, rather than on expectations of a return to a freer economic model.

Maxim Blant, an economic analyst at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, describes the scenario as possible, but with limited probability.

„This is one of the likely scenarios for the development of the Russian economy, but I estimate the probability of it materializing at around 20 percent,“ Blant says.

In his words, it is difficult to make forecasts for a ten-year period in a country where the budget is revised twice a year and the planning horizon usually does not extend beyond one year. At the same time, Blant shares Chubais’s assessment of the professionalism of Nabiullina and the economic team.

Businesses are adapting, but the civil sector is weakening

Political scientist Natalia Shavshukova believes that Chubais’s lecture was also aimed at Western elites, with whom he maintains contacts. According to her, the message defends the argument that sanctions have failed to bring about an economic collapse in Russia.

Economist Tatyana Rybakova also believes that the system may continue functioning for a long time if it is not hit by new severe shocks. She compares the Russian economy to a ship that is sinking slowly but remains manageable.

„As for business–its civil sector in Russia is gradually dying,“ Rybakova says.

According to her, small businesses are already experiencing serious difficulties because of the tax burden, while the rest of the business sector is surviving mainly by adapting to changing conditions.

Rybakova also points out that the prospects depend on external factors, including oil extraction and transportation. Thus, the forecast of 10–15 years of resilience remains conditional: it assumes the absence of new major shocks, but does not promise an economic upswing.

Sources: svoboda.org