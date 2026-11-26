US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on Russia to avoid actions that could widen the war in Ukraine. The appeal was made in a joint statement following their meeting in Florida.

“We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally or unintentionally expand the war, as well as the importance of achieving a peaceful settlement to the war as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

The two men also discussed increasing defence spending, as well as investments in the United States and NATO countries. The official statement listed the war in Ukraine and the conflict with Iran as the main topics of their conversation, but did not specify which particular issues related to Iran had been discussed.

Meeting followed Trump's talks with Putin and Xi

The conversation between Trump and Rutte took place after the US president's visit to China. There, he held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Following the talks in Florida, Trump and Rutte placed emphasis on limiting the risk of the conflict spreading and on the need for a peaceful solution.

The joint statement contains no new specific commitments to end the hostilities, no timetable for negotiations and no parameters for a possible agreement. It sets out a general appeal to Moscow and confirms that the war remains among the leading topics in discussions between Washington and NATO.

Rutte: Russia's war economy could continue to grow

In a separate statement, Rutte said that the end of the war in Ukraine would not automatically stop Russia's war machine. According to him, Russia's war economy continues to expand and could remain active even after the conflict ends.

“Russia's war economy continues to grow and will not stop when the war against Ukraine, hopefully, one day ends. This entire machine is operating and will continue to operate,” Rutte said.

The NATO secretary general also noted that Ukraine still does not have unanimous support for membership in the Alliance. He stressed that the decision to admit a new member is made solely by NATO, while not ruling out the possibility that the issue of Ukraine's future membership could become part of negotiations with Russia.

Sources: unian.net, investing.com