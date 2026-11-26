The 24-year-old Bulgarian national who went missing in the Kato Nevrokopi area of northern Greece was killed. His 50-year-old employer has confessed to the crime, Greek state broadcaster ERT reports. ([]())

The man arrived in the area on Friday to meet his employer, who owed him money. On Saturday, his phone was switched off and all trace of him was lost. The van he had travelled to Greece in was later found near Kato Nevrokopi.

The employer confessed to the authorities

According to ERT, the employer confessed to killing the Bulgarian man over personal disputes. A 23-year-old man helped him conceal the body. The information about the confession was reported by the Greek broadcaster, while the exact legal classification and subsequent charges have not been specified.

The Bulgarian national often travelled to the Kato Nevrokopi area for short-term work engagements. He and the 50-year-old man had both a professional and a friendly relationship.

The search was conducted in the Drama area

Teams from the police directorate in Drama and the police station in Kato Nevrokopi took part in the search. Trained dogs were also involved in the operation.

So far, there is no additional confirmed information about how the murder was committed or the exact motives. No details have been provided about the subsequent actions of the Greek authorities regarding the two men.

Sources: bta.bg