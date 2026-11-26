Russia is increasingly relying on Iskander ballistic missiles, while production of Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles is facing problems. This was stated by retired Captain First Rank Andriy Ryzhenko, former deputy chief of staff of the Ukrainian Navy, as quoted by UNIAN.

According to him, the difficulties with Kinzhal are related to the missile’s accuracy, design and production. An additional limitation is its dependence on MiG-31 aircraft, which serve as carriers. Ryzhenko believes that the service life of these aircraft also affects the capabilities for using the missile system.

“There are very serious problems with Kinzhal’s accuracy, design and production. I think that this internal problem is precisely what has led to the missiles being produced in small quantities. Now they are relying on Iskander — producing around 800 missiles a year,” Ryzhenko said.

The quantities cited by the expert are an estimate, and the publication did not present official Russian data to confirm them. His claim is that Moscow is compensating for the limitations of Kinzhal with increased production of Iskander and the use of cruise missiles.

Air-dropped bombs are also a serious threat

Ryzhenko also described the guided aerial bombs used by Russian forces against Ukrainian targets as particularly dangerous. According to him, they are now being launched from distances of up to 200 kilometres, making it more difficult to counter the aircraft carrying them.

As a possible means of combating them, he pointed to the Meteor missile, which can also be used by Gripen fighter jets. Ukraine, however, does not have such missiles, the expert said. The claim does not mean that Kyiv has received or agreed on specific deliveries of this type of weapon.

Kyiv reports an increase in Russian missile production

On 23 November, during a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara said that Russia was increasing production of ballistic and cruise missiles. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence confirmed his participation in the forum.

According to Khmara, Russia produces one ballistic missile every five hours and is working to accelerate the pace. He also said that Russian forces had launched 153 ballistic missiles at Ukraine during the previous month. These figures were presented as the Ukrainian minister’s assessment, rather than as independently confirmed data.

UNIAN links Ryzhenko’s and Khmara’s assessments to the broader picture of Russian strikes against Ukraine: limited production or use of Kinzhal, a greater role for Iskander, and intensified use of ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs.

Sources: unian.net, mod.gov.ua, gordonua.com