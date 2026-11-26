The 235th Garrison Military Court in Moscow ordered the arrest of Colonel General Yuri Grekhov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Aerospace Forces for Armaments. The decision was made on November 25, and the request for his detention was submitted by the Main Military Investigation Directorate of the Investigative Committee.

The specific charge against Grekhov has not been made public. According to sources close to the investigation, it concerns a corruption-related crime. No information has been released about the amount of the alleged benefit, any other participants, or the specific actions being investigated.

Career in the air defense forces

Grekhov is 64 years old and has been serving in the military since 1979. Between 2007 and 2009, he served as chief of staff and deputy commander of an air defense division in the Special Purpose Command.

In 2013, he was appointed chief of staff and first deputy commander of the air and missile defense forces. Two years later, he moved to a similar position in the Aerospace Forces.

In 2021, Grekhov became Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces for Armaments. That same year, he was awarded the rank of Colonel General.

New proceedings against a senior military official

His arrest comes amid a series of criminal proceedings against senior Russian military officers and former officials at the Ministry of Defense following Sergei Shoigu’s dismissal as minister in May 2024.

In November 2026, a Moscow court sentenced former First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov to 10 years in a high-security prison. He was found guilty of embezzlement, money laundering, and accepting bribes.

The exact legal classification, the specific facts underlying the charges, and the duration of the arrest ordered in the case against Grekhov are yet to be clarified.

Sources: meduza.io, kommersant.ru