The entry of three Russian cruise missiles into Polish airspace will not affect the US decision to deploy a permanent military base in the country. This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, quoted by PAP.

The missiles entered Polish airspace on Friday and crashed at various locations. According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, the incident will neither accelerate nor block the US decision.

“These events will neither accelerate nor block the decision-making process,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The minister described the likelihood of Washington approving the permanent base as high, but stressed that this was not certain until a signature had been put on the decision. According to him, the decision had already been prepared by the Pentagon, but the final word rested with the US president.

Decision expected in early December

Poland’s Ministry of National Defence expects a decision in early December. “The final decision depends on the US president, so we expect it in early December – provided that the US side does not change anything, since the decision is theirs,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He added that the Polish government had done its part by holding talks with the US side. According to the minister, the Pentagon had been regularly informed about violations of Polish airspace, but this had not led to the response Poland had expected.

Western Poland is the preferred area

The base’s final location has not yet been determined. Western Poland is being considered the most likely area, with the Greater Poland Voivodeship and its administrative center, Poznań, among the leading candidates.

The city of Powidz is also on the list. Another serious option is Wrocław in the southwestern part of the country. The Polish minister did not name a final choice, as the decision on the US base is still pending.

Sources: bta.bg