From the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the US military during an operation in Caracas to Donald Trump and the Republicans’ defeat in the US midterm elections on November 3 – here are the ten events that marked 2026.

Maduro’s capture by the US

On January 3, the US military captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas. He had been in power in Venezuela since 2013 and, less than a year earlier, had taken office for a third term, disputed by the opposition and foreign countries.

The former head of state is now being held in a prison in New York together with his wife, Cilia Flores. The two are awaiting the start of court proceedings in a case involving charges of drug trafficking and the torture of political opponents, scheduled for June 2027.

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, is governing under pressure from Washington, which says it de facto controls the oil-rich country.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado returned to her country in October after nearly a year in exile, increasing pressure on the interim authorities to organize free elections in 2027.

New fronts in the Middle East

In the Middle East, the year began with the bloody suppression of a protest movement in Iran, followed at the end of February by the start of an Israeli-American military offensive in which Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed.

This massive attack triggered a regional conflict that led to a sharp rise in oil prices and deepened the cost-of-living crisis.

From Jordan to the Gulf states, Washington’s allies came under fire from Iran, which at the same time blocked the strategic Strait of Hormuz – a key route for hydrocarbon exports.

Lebanon and Yemen were also drawn into the war, which reignited long-standing conflicts between armed groups backed by Tehran, on the one hand, and Israel or Saudi Arabia, on the other.

Nine months after the start of hostilities, negotiations between Washington and Tehran are still deadlocked.

Israel’s outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to threaten to overthrow the Iranian regime, but in parliamentary elections in Israel at the end of October he lost his majority. The vote was seen as a kind of referendum on his rule, marked by wars on multiple fronts.

A trip around the Moon

In April, the astronauts of the Artemis II mission, three Americans and one Canadian, became the first people since 1972 to travel to the Moon. They circled it without landing on its surface. The mission was a test flight intended to pave the way for the return of humans to the Moon, currently planned for 2028.

Travelling more than 406,000 kilometres from Earth, the astronauts broke the distance record set by their predecessors from the Apollo programme. They observed little-known lunar craters, Earth’s sunset and sunrise, as well as a solar eclipse.

The nearly 10-day lunar mission was the first to include a female astronaut, a Black astronaut and a non-American citizen. This represents a significant difference from the missions of the Apollo era, which involved only white men.

Ebola re-emerges in Africa

This year, Ebola returned to Africa. The epicentre of the epidemic, officially declared on May 15, is in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – a vast country with a population of more than 100 million that is experiencing the deadliest epidemic wave in its history. According to health authorities, more than 5,500 people have died so far.

Several cases of infection and deaths resulting from the disease were also recorded in Uganda, before the epidemic was declared eradicated there in August, as well as in Kenya.

Another case was recorded in Nigeria – Africa’s most populous country.

The current epidemic is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment.

An unprecedented football World Cup

The FIFA World Cup, which ended with Spain’s triumph after five weeks of competition in three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico – was held in a format never seen before, with 48 teams.

Despite high ticket prices, a record 6.8 million fans attended matches at stadiums in the three countries, according to organizer FIFA.

With a television audience that “broke all records” and revenues of nearly $15 billion, the 2026 World Cup was also the most profitable World Cup ever.

The tournament was also marked by numerous controversies. For example, a ban imposed on an American forward for the round of 16 was overturned after Donald Trump intervened with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Another dispute arose when, shortly after the end of the tournament, Infantino defended a project that was subsequently abandoned to open the World Cup to private investors.

The competition was also overshadowed by incidents related to the conduct of some Argentine footballers, particularly those involved in brawls after the final on July 19, which they lost to Spain 1–0 after extra time.

Extreme heat and fires

In Europe, the continent warming fastest, heatwaves have followed one another since the end of spring. Absolute temperature records were broken as far north as Poland and the Czech Republic.

The heat continued throughout the summer and caused tens of thousands of additional deaths. It worsened drought conditions and sparked unprecedented fires in several countries, particularly France and Spain.

According to the European Copernicus programme, Western Europe experienced the hottest summer in its history.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, around 540,000 hectares of forests and other vegetation were destroyed in the European Union between mid-June and early September.

In Southeast Asia, wildfires ravaged Indonesia for several months. According to the World Weather Attribution initiative, they were caused by a particularly pronounced El Niño phenomenon, further intensified by climate change and decades of destruction of natural landscapes.

According to the satellite monitoring organization Nusantara Atlas, more than 2.88 million hectares of land have been destroyed in the country since the beginning of 2026.

Devastating floods in Nepal

On August 26, Nepal experienced one of the worst disasters in its history. The collapse of a mountain and glacial mass in the northern part of the country, near the border with China, triggered catastrophic floods that killed more than 1,400 people and left more than 5,000 missing.

The government estimated the cost of reconstruction at nearly $4.8 billion.

Initial scientific studies confirmed that global warming, which is accelerating the melting of glaciers and the thawing of permafrost in the Himalayas, contributed to the region’s geological instability.

Artificial intelligence and the apocalypse

Whether it was on July 11 or 12, no one knows for certain, but on that day artificial intelligence agents left the isolated testing environment in which OpenAI engineers had confined them, organized themselves and attacked Hugging Face, one of the main platforms for storing and sharing artificial intelligence models. Several days later, Hugging Face publicly announced that such an incident had occurred. The news quickly spread around the world. Talk began of the darkest possibilities, of an apocalypse driven by artificial intelligence.

“The people creating artificial intelligence genuinely believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade,” predicted British researcher Jacob Coxon, who had previously worked at OpenAI and had recently left Anthropic.

The question arose: should the development of artificial intelligence be slowed down or temporarily halted? In the United States, the debate is intensifying.

OpenAI chief Sam Altman spoke of the need to slow the pace in order to give “society enough time to cope with these new capabilities”. Anthropic chief Dario Amodei also believes that time should be allowed before the most advanced models are introduced. Donald Trump, however, rejects any regulation and wants the United States to win the artificial intelligence race against China.

Generation Z refuses to back down

Living conditions, education, prospects for the future… Generation Z (young people under 30) continues to rise up around the world in support of various causes, sometimes achieving success even at the ballot box.

In India, young protesters united under the banner of the “cockroach” movement managed during the summer to force the education minister to resign. They then led the resistance against the revision of electoral rolls, which is suspected of strongly favouring the ruling party.

In Brazil, the mobilization of young people in the streets between the two rounds of the presidential election was considered decisive for the re-election on October 25 of left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over conservative Flávio Bolsonaro.

On the same day, Serbia’s student movement achieved a historic victory in snap parliamentary elections. This was the culmination of two years of protests against corruption and brought an end to the 14-year rule of nationalist leader Aleksandar Vučić.

France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Greece and Albania… In the autumn, the protest movement of school and university students spread across Europe, fuelled by rising living costs and growing distrust of institutions.

A rout for Trump and his allies

Donald Trump and the Republican Party suffered a historic defeat in the US midterm elections on November 3, both in the two chambers of Congress, where the Democrats won a majority, and in the legislatures of individual US states.

The Democratic wave swept through traditional Republican strongholds. It was fuelled by anger over high living costs, driven higher by tariffs and the war in Iran, as well as by the repressive immigration policy that particularly disappointed Hispanic voters.

However, the US president retained significant powers in the military and diplomatic spheres, as well as his right to veto legislation that will be passed by the new Congress, which takes office on January 3 next year.

On the international stage, several of Donald Trump’s allies also suffered electoral defeats.

They include nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, after 16 years in power in Hungary, and Serbian nationalist Aleksandar Vučić.

In Brazil, the US president’s support failed to prevent Flávio Bolsonaro’s defeat in the second round of the presidential election.

Translated from French by Gabriela Golemanska

Source: www.bta.bg