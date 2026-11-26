The son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was among those who benefited from the scheme. He applied for and obtained a Serbian passport using a false identity, investigators at the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), established by poisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, have found. Holders of Serbian passports can travel visa-free to a number of EU countries, including Germany, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) explains.

The FBK investigation sheds light on a corrupt practice dating back to the time of ousted president Aleksandar Vučić, when Serbian citizenship was granted to a number of representatives of Putin’s regime. The question now is whether Serbia’s new government, which is yet to be formed, will reinvestigate these cases and revoke the citizenships, writes the author of the FAZ article, Michael Martens.

"For outstanding merit"

Ramzan Kadyrov’s son, for example, obtained a Serbian passport through an expedited procedure and by fraud: Ali Kadyrov applied for Serbian citizenship under the false name Ali Ramzanovich Musaev, which he was granted for “outstanding merit“ to Serbia. The FBK established that “Ali Musaev“ is merely an alias for Ali Kadyrov, a fact also confirmed by Serbian media. The Anti-Corruption Foundation is now calling on Serbia to revoke its decision and confiscate Kadyrov Jr.’s passport.

The “Kadyrov“ case is not an isolated one. Dozens of members of the Russian elite and their relatives are said to have obtained Serbian passports – including after the start of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. Those mentioned include relatives of a Chechen oligarch, members of Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, government officials, executives of state-owned companies such as Gazprombank, key figures in the defense industry, as well as members of their families, FAZ goes on to write.

Opaque practices

The European Union (EU) has repeatedly called on Serbia to reform its opaque practices for granting citizenship, arguing that they pose a security risk to EU member states. In April, the case of another relative of Kadyrov attracted attention after he was granted Serbian citizenship once again for “special merit“. Just a few days later, however, his citizenship was revoked after the case became public and the Serbian government came under intense criticism, forcing it to reverse its decision.

Russian investigative journalists and the Serbian Crime and Corruption Investigative Network (KRIK) have established that at least 200 Russian citizens have obtained Serbian citizenship since 2022. More specifically, they report that Russians linked primarily to intelligence services, as well as oligarchs, have found a way to become Serbian citizens, thereby gaining the opportunity to travel within the EU. Apparently, since 2022 Serbia has systematically been “importing“ people loyal to Vladimir Putin by granting them citizenship, FAZ further reports, citing Serbian media.

Private-jet flights to Europe

DW contacted one of the authors of the FBK investigation, Georgy Alburov, from whom we learned further interesting details. For example, in the case of the Serbian citizenship granted and subsequently revoked for another relative of Kadyrov, his distant nephew. It has also since become known that people from Kadyrov’s inner circle used forged documents, posing as Ukrainian citizens, to obtain Romanian passports.

It is also known that Ramzan Kadyrov flew to Saudi Arabia to negotiate how his relatives would live there after his death, if he were dismissed or the regime fell, Alburov told DW. There was also an episode in 2025 when Kadyrov bought a private jet registered in Europe – "an excellent, large aircraft worth 2.5 billion rubles, which he flew around Europe in," Alburov added.

"It is important for them not to lose contact with the West they are fighting against"

The investigation also concerns the closest associates of Nikolay Kolesov, the former head of Russian Helicopters. According to Alburov, he is the man who effectively appropriated around 30 defense plants by registering them in the names of close associates and members of his family. It has now emerged that all these people, who carried out state defense contracts, obtained Serbian citizenship. They include Kolesov himself, his daughter, his son-in-law, his grandchildren, his sister, his niece, his niece’s husband and their children – more than 10 people in total. “I have never before seen a representative of the Russian elite with so many relatives who obtained citizenship of another country," the FBK representative commented.

“It is clear why they need this: they simply cannot imagine life outside Europe. Kolesov registered villas in Europe, numerous assets and even aircraft in these people’s names. It is extremely important for them to maintain ties with the West – the very West they are currently waging war against alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin," Georgy Alburov added.

Sanctions are also needed against the relatives of these people

Later in his interview with DW, he expressed concern that European authorities clearly do not understand how corruption functions in Russia. “The fact that someone like Dmitry Peskov has been sanctioned by no means means that he has lost everything. Years ago, he learned how to structure his assets so that he would not lose them, whatever happened. He owns foreign companies, and has relatives and adult children who should also be subject to sanctions – they are the beneficiaries of this war and the owners of assets stolen from the Russian people – assets they are literally looting from the annexed territories of Ukraine. Vast areas of land and industrial assets have passed into the ownership of Putin’s closest circle – registered in the names of these same people, who travel freely throughout Europe," Georgy Alburov told DW.

Source: www.dw.com