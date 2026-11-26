The European Union’s budget for the 2028–2034 period will finance the continuation of the war in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He made the comment as EU leaders began talks in Brussels on the next seven-year financial framework.

„This is not money for peace“, Peskov said. According to him, additional funds for Kyiv will not contribute to a political settlement, but will encourage the Ukrainian leadership to continue hostilities.

„The consequences for the peace process are not very good“, the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov claims that European support makes Kyiv „less inclined towards the peace process and more inclined to continue the war“. He added that European citizens would have fewer funds because of spending on ammunition and military aid.

„The citizens of France, Italy and Germany will have less money in their wallets“, Peskov said when asked how Moscow assessed the inclusion of support for Ukraine in the EU budget. He pointed to reduced resources for schools, hospitals and social facilities as a possible consequence.

Up to €100 billion for Ukraine

The proposal for the EU’s long-term budget provides for the possibility of mobilising up to €100 billion for Ukraine between 2028 and 2034. At the same time, member states are discussing a €45 billion loan for Kyiv in 2027 to cover part of the country’s military and economic needs.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his support for the next budget depended on securing long-term funding for Ukraine. His position faces opposition from several countries, including the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia, which do not wish to participate in the new joint financing for Kyiv.

The dispute is part of broader disagreements over the size and priorities of the EU budget. The framework under discussion could reach nearly €1.6 trillion, but leaders have still not reached agreement on the main parameters, and the goal of finalising a deal by the end of the year remains in doubt.

Kremlin also warned of a risk of escalation

Peskov also accused Ukraine of attempting to expand the „geography of the war“, citing attacks on Russian vessels in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas. He described these actions as potentially very dangerous and said they could lead to further escalation.

The spokesman also said that Vladimir Putin was expected to discuss the war in Ukraine in detail during his annual press conference on 10 December. Questions from citizens will be grouped by topic with the help of artificial intelligence.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, live.euronext.com