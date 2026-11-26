The end of the war in Ukraine will not automatically eliminate the security risks facing Europe. Czech President Petr Pavel said this during a hearing on defence and security issues in the Senate.

“Achieving peace in Ukraine will not put an end to all risks,” Pavel said. According to him, Russia continues to increase its military presence along NATO’s eastern flank, while its economy is geared towards military needs.

According to the Czech president, both Ukraine and Russia have more than one million servicemen under arms. If hostilities cease, Kyiv will not be able to quickly demobilise a significant part of its army, Pavel believes. Hundreds of thousands of servicemen could be left without jobs, while some may have no home or place to return to.

Risk of a new wave of migration

Pavel said that Ukraine would have to maintain a large army even after the end of the war. Otherwise, the country could face a new wave of migration involving people who have spent several years engaged in military operations and are struggling with psychological problems and disappointment.

He distinguished this potential process from the flight of Ukrainian women and children seen so far. In his view, post-war migration would have a different profile and would be linked to the difficult social and economic reintegration of servicemen.

Moscow could redirect forces towards NATO

Pavel warned that Russia had long been preparing to strengthen its military presence along its entire western border — from Finland and the Baltic states in the north to the Black Sea in the south.

According to him, new military bases are being built in the area, though they are not yet fully staffed or equipped. They could, however, accommodate forces freed up after the end of the war in Ukraine. “This will not contribute to greater stability or security,” the Czech president said.

His warning comes amid discussions within NATO about a more permanent and integrated defence posture along the eastern flank — from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte said that this posture should simultaneously cover ground forces, airspace and maritime domains.

The war economy remains a risk

According to Pavel, returning Russia’s economy to peacetime conditions will be difficult. He cited Moscow’s military ambitions, the Russian army’s accumulated combat experience and production capacity adapted to prolonged war as contributing factors.

His assessment is that these resources could be used in a new act of aggression if European countries view the end of hostilities as a return to the security situation that existed before the annexation of Crimea. Pavel called for concrete measures to counter hybrid and conventional threats instead of fear and panic.

In February 2026, the Czech Senate had already described Ukraine’s security as crucial to Europe’s security during a public hearing dedicated to the anniversary of the Russian invasion. It was then pointed out that European defence and support for Ukraine should be viewed as interconnected issues.

Sources: focus-news.net, ukrinform.net, apnews.com