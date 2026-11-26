The co-leader of the “Alternative for Germany” (AfD), Alice Weidel, said in the Bundestag that entire families in Bulgaria and Romania live “in luxury” thanks to social benefits from Germany. The statement was made during debates on the country’s 2027 budget, which provides for expenditure of around €560.9 billion.

Weidel questioned oversight of child benefits for children living outside Germany. “Nobody knows for certain whether these children even exist,” she said from the parliamentary rostrum. The claim was part of a broader criticism of the social system, migration policy and financial support for Ukraine.

What the German data show

Official statistics from the Federal Employment Agency show that in December 2025, 7,325 children were living outside Germany among recipients with Bulgarian citizenship. Among recipients with Romanian citizenship, the number was 32,459 children.

These figures record the number of children and their place of residence, but on their own they do not prove the claim that entire families live in “luxury” on benefits. The Federal Employment Agency says that child benefits can be paid across borders under certain conditions, and eligibility is assessed in each individual case.

The AfD’s demands

Weidel accused the government of allowing the money of workers and taxpayers to reach people linked to criminal activity, criminal gangs, Islamists and repeat offenders. She called for a radical change in migration policy through so-called “remigration”, stricter border controls, the return of migrants who entered illegally and more deportations.

The AfD is also calling for financial incentives for migration to be eliminated, while full access to social benefits should be tied to previous contributions to the German system. In her speech, Weidel also attacked the planned financial support for Ukraine.

The budget enters its final procedure

The debate took place as the German parliament considers a record budget for 2027. Following changes made by the Budget Committee, expenditure is estimated at around €560.9 billion, while planned net new borrowing in the core budget stands at nearly €123 billion. The final vote is scheduled for November 27.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from the German government that checks on child benefits for children in Bulgaria and Romania are ineffective. The available statistical data show the scale of cross-border payments, but do not confirm Weidel’s sweeping accusation against all recipients.

Sources: focus-news.net, agerpres.ro, dw.com